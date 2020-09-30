Orange Man Yells At Cloud* Pettiest Tweets From The Dumpster Fiery Presidential Debate

Last night’s first Presidential debate between sweaty, orange-y, lie-spewing nincompoop Donald Tr*mp and former Vice President Joe Biden was a spicy dumpster fire full of yelling, childish insults, pants-on-fire lies and more yelling–lots and lots of yelling.

In fact, it’s the worst Presidential debate in recent memory that should pretty much push Biden into the White House as the adult in the room when compared to 74-year-old 5th grader Trump.

Trump on face masks: “I wear a mask when needed… I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Biden on health care: “Do you have any idea what this clown’s doing? He is not offering any help for any people needing health care.”

Trump on improving access to insulin: “I’m getting it so cheap, it’s like water, if you want to know the truth.”

Trump on insulin… "I'm getting it for so cheap, like water it's so cheap.” Here is a picture of my “cheap as water” vial of insulin that lasts me roughly 15 days. It retails for $312. That is $7,592 a year. Dafuq kinda water are you drinking, Trump? pic.twitter.com/Cveg33QdEh — Stone (@stonecold2050) September 30, 2020

Biden to Trump: “You should get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap and … the golf course and go in the Oval Office and (put) together Democrats and Republicans, and fund what needs to be done now to save lives.”

By the end, it was clear that Trump’s only strategy was to create as much chaos as possible to distract voters from his endless list of failures, blunders and horrible decisions in the midst of a never-ending pandemic.

At this point, we’re just ready to vote, pick together what’s left of our hope in America and move on from the absolute WORST year EVER.

Breaking: Jason Derulo has fallen down the steps at the presidential debate pic.twitter.com/RYmRzLltlU — AJ 3000🥭 (@ajiswriting) September 30, 2020

How do you feel about last night’s disastrous debate? Do you think they should even bother debating again? Tell us in the comments and peep the pettiest tweets from debate night on the flip.