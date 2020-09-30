Congratulations! Kevin Hart & Eniko Welcome Baby Kaori Mai

Kevin Hart and Eniko have another HARTbeat on their hands!

The proud parents have announced that they welcomed their daughter, baby Kaori Mai, on Tuesday. September 29.

″Thankful • grateful • blessed,″ wrote Eniko. ″a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more..”

Baby Kaori has three old siblings; Kenzo Kash, 2½, Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15.

Eniko first announced the Hart family’s big baby news in March with a post captioned; “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.”

Then in May, the gleeful mom-to-be announced that they were expecting a baby girl.

“OH BABY, it’s a little lady???,” Eniko captioned family photos of their gender reveal. “This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for?? “Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY!,” she continued. “Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her. xoxo?.″

Prior to giving birth Eniko also posed for a series of stunning maternity photos.

Back in August, Eniko and Kevin threw a beautiful drive-thru themed baby shower to celebrate their new bundle of joy.

Congratulations to the Harts!