WELP: Wendy Williams’ Friend Blasts NeNe Leakes, Alleges French Montana Fondled The Housewife

Well, this is random…

Wendy Williams has an ally in her battle with NeNe Leakes and she’s NOT holding back. Madina Milana who was featured on WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” is close friends with Wendy and she’s none too pleased with NeNe’s allegations against the talk show host.

After clearly hearing NeNe slam Wendy with cocaine claims and lymphedema shade over that “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, Madina issued a response via Instagram. According to the reality star, NeNe’s a “thirsty liar” who hopped on a flight to “sneak back into Wendy’s life.” She also balked at NeNe calling herself an “icon.”

“Why won’t you start telling the truth? Talking bout you an icon. You’re a whole bug! She won’t even respond to you!”

Things got especially messy (and odd) however when Madina alleged that a very married NeNe was fondled by French Montana. Madina claims that she saw NeNe and Frenchie flirting and the rapper put his hands all over NeNe’s Gregg Leakes goods.

HAAAAN?!

“Why won’t you talk about the part where when we was in a truck you was letting French touch all on your s****?!” said Madina. “That’s right, you were all up under French Montana, a whole married woman, NeNe!”

She then warned NeNe to “fall back”—or else.

“You better fall all the way back, keep everybody’s name out your mouth because if you keep coming for people, guess what’s gon happen?! It’s gon be more stuff aired out, more receipts shown, and I don’t think you want that smoke boo! So fall back!”

BLOOP!

Interestingly, we found pictures of Wendy, NeNe, and Madina hanging out at Rick Ross’ Port of Miami 2 album release party back in August 2019. It’s unclear if this is the alleged Frenchie fondling night in question.

NeNe has yet to respond to Madina, but we’re almost certain she will. She’s NOT one to back down from a fight.

What do YOU think about Wendy Williams’ friend blasting NeNe Leakes???