So Sweet: Peep Jeannie Mai Devotes DWTS Dance To Jeezy On His 43rd Birthday [Video]

“Jeezy baby…this one’s for you.”

The future Mrs. Jeezy was thinking about her boo on Monday’s episode of Dancing With The Stars as Jeannie Mai and her dance partner Brandon Armstrong, performed a Viennese Waltz to the well-known number “Married Life” from Pixar’s Up. Before hitting the dance floor, Jeannie explained to viewers her song choice was fully symbolic of her relationship with Jeezy:

“I played Up for him while we were dating. This movie is how I would like for us to grow old together. The night that he’s watching this dance is going to be his birthday, so I can’t wait to just have this as a sweet surprise.”

As a nice touch, the dance was aired on Jeezy’s 43rd birthday. Doubling the sentiments that day, Jeezy revealed on IG that he got his soon-to-be-wife a “Vote Jeannie” billboard. He captioned the post, “I know it’s my G Day, but that ain’t gon stop me from showing love on your Big Day. Kill it tonight! Everybody vote Jeannie for DWTS.”

Super sweet! Peep Jeannie’s full Jeezy-dedicated DWTS dance below.

Jay and Jeannie first started dating in 2018. After her stunning performance on DWTS, Mai explained just how strongly she feels for her hubby to be Jeezy:

“My entire life took a turn when I met my fiancé, J.” The Real host added later, ″He adds to my dreams. He colors them in.”

Jeezy popped the question to Mai on March 27th after the lovebirds had to cancel their trip to Vietnam due to COVID-19. The “Thug Motivation” rapper ended up surprising Jeannie to make up for the lost trip– recreating their canceled get-away at home. Mai said she was blown away by Jeezy’s “thoughtful details” which included a cute slideshow of the couple with superimposed images of the two captured in the places they were going to visit during their vacation.

″The fact that Jay did not let the quarantine stop us from still enjoying our trip to Vietnam really touched my heart,” she said on social media after the proposal.