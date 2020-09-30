There Goes His Baby: Usher & Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea Welcome Their Precious Princess

Congratulations are in order for singer / actor Usher Raymond IV and his music executive girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea! The couple welcomed their first child together, a girl today. Usher shared the happy news himself, posting a photo on Instagram of his hand being clutched by the tiny newborn’s fist.

The happy news comes just a few weeks after it was revealed the couple were expecting. Sovereign is Goicoechea’s first child and Usher’s third. He shares sons Usher V, 12, and Naviyd, 11, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.