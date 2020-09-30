Knifed Up: Cyn Santana Undergoes Breast Reduction Surgery, Reveals Results

Cyn Santana is breathing easy after having a successful breast reduction surgery, the reality star revealed today. She’s four days post-op after traveling to Miami for the procedure, something she says she’s still very swollen from. Cyn used her Twitter platform to open up a Q&A for women interested in the surgery, saying she know a lot of them may have questions.

Morning soul mates. Been recovering from my breast reduction op. Still very swollen but we on the way to healing! I know a lot of women are interested in this procedure so I’m here for questions, concerns, advice. Whatever my ladies need.

Morning soul mates. Been recovering from my breast reduction op. Still very swollen but we on the way to healing! I know a lot of women are interested in this procedure so I’m here for questions, concerns, advice. Whatever my ladies need 😊✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/yQjkQOVip3 — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) September 30, 2020

On Instagram, 26-year-old Cyn shared her doctor’s information and a sneak peek at her new physique after surgery. Cyn explained to a follower that she didn’t have “implants removed”, but her natural breast size was reduced by removing fat and tissue.

According to Cyn, her doctor, Dr. Mauro Romita, has been in the breast reduction game for 30 years and she had a relieving experience in his care. She elected to do this second breast reduction surgery after child birth “did a number” on her.

It was important for me to find an AMAZING skilled doctor being that this wasn’t my first breast reduction and pregnancy did a number on my breasts. I had such a relieving experience. I’m so grateful for you doctor. 30+ years in the game. You’re simply the best!

Congratulations to Cyn on a successful surgery and a brand new bawwwdy!