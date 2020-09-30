Cyn Santana Undergoes Breast Reduction Surgery
Knifed Up: Cyn Santana Undergoes Breast Reduction Surgery, Reveals Results
Cyn Santana is breathing easy after having a successful breast reduction surgery, the reality star revealed today. She’s four days post-op after traveling to Miami for the procedure, something she says she’s still very swollen from. Cyn used her Twitter platform to open up a Q&A for women interested in the surgery, saying she know a lot of them may have questions.
Morning soul mates. Been recovering from my breast reduction op. Still very swollen but we on the way to healing! I know a lot of women are interested in this procedure so I’m here for questions, concerns, advice. Whatever my ladies need.
On Instagram, 26-year-old Cyn shared her doctor’s information and a sneak peek at her new physique after surgery. Cyn explained to a follower that she didn’t have “implants removed”, but her natural breast size was reduced by removing fat and tissue.
According to Cyn, her doctor, Dr. Mauro Romita, has been in the breast reduction game for 30 years and she had a relieving experience in his care. She elected to do this second breast reduction surgery after child birth “did a number” on her.
It was important for me to find an AMAZING skilled doctor being that this wasn’t my first breast reduction and pregnancy did a number on my breasts. I had such a relieving experience. I’m so grateful for you doctor. 30+ years in the game. You’re simply the best!
View this post on Instagram
You can’t see how ecstatic I am under this mask but ya girl is sooooo happy! Had a successful breast reduction all thanks to God, @dr.mauroromita and his amazing staff. 4 days post op and so far everything is looking good. It was important for me to find an AMAZING skilled doctor being that this wasn’t my first breast reduction and pregnancy did a number on my breasts. I had such a relieving experience. I’m so grateful for you doctor. 30+ years in the game. You’re simply the best!!!! IN SOME PAIN BUT I AM SO HAPPY and eternally grateful 😊🙏🏽✨
Congratulations to Cyn on a successful surgery and a brand new bawwwdy!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.