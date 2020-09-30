Compton Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Trying To Ambush 2 Cops In Patrol Car [Video]

S#!t is real out here and the tension that is building in the country is leading to people to act in desperate ways in these desperate times.

Cops continue to kill people with impunity and people are fighting back as hard as they ever have against a phony system of justice that makes everyone unsafe. Laws can only do so much. Prisons aren’t rehabilitation centers as much as they are recidivism centers. Peace and harmony in America are transactional and the only way to gain them it is through fair and transparent justice for criminal acts. If people in power are not held to account for theirs in the same way that the populous is, then there will continue to be violence against authority and violence against citizens. That’s not condoning, it’s just the truth the matter.

Enter 36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray who has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of 2 Compton police officers as they say in their cruiser. On September 12, Murray walked up to the officers’ vehicle and fired multiple shows that were caught on camera according to DailyMail.

It is reported that Murray “hates” cops and two weeks prior to this incident, he was in a shootout with the boys in blue after an armed carjacking.

People can’t go around killing police officers and police officers can’t go around killing people.