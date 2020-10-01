‘Don’t Get Ghetto!’ ‘Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City’ Mary Cosby Shades Costar In New Trailer

Meet #RHOSLC Mary Cosby. Mary Cosby is a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and more. pic.twitter.com/KQfLD87QrB — Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (@RHOSLCity) September 9, 2020

It’s almost time to meet The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and there’s a new trailer showing what to expect. As previously reported the Mormonism practicing, stripper pole popping ladies of #RHOSLC are on their way to television screens November 11. Included in the group is the sole black housewife Mary Cosby who made headlines with her official bio that notes that she MARRIED HER LATE GRANDMOTHER’S SECOND HUSBAND to “inherit the family business.”

Well-off and 20-years into her marriage, Mary has a teenage son with her step-grandad. There’s lots more to unpack, including a disproved allegation that Mary’s husband MURDERED the grandma. You can read more on the PawPaw marrying shenanigans HERE.

In a brand new trailer for the housewives, you see Mary getting into a verbal sparring match with castmate Jen Shah who alleges that Mary’s been making “racist comments.”

“You’re black, just a reminder!” says Jen who’s of Tongan and Hawaiian descent to Mary. “Don’t get ghetto!” retorts Mary.

Jen is happily married to a black man and converted from Mormonism to Islam.

Also seen in the new trailer are allegations of adultery, blowups between housewives, scenes filmed in Mary’s Pentecostal church, and lessons on “how to be a good Mormon.”

“Fueled by multi-million-dollar business and brands, a hidden social circle of successful women have created their own paradise in the majestic mountains of Utah,” reads a description for the show. “Watch the series premiere November 11th, 10/9c!”

The official cast consists of; Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah.

Will YOU be watching The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City???