You Can’t Be Serious: Florida Woman Forced To Forfeit Lottery Prize After USPS Loses Ticket

USPS has been under fire heading into the 2020 Presidential election.

USPS workers have opened up about sorting machines being removed and alleged it was an effort to stop mail-in ballots from getting to their destination to help the current administration steal the election. Whenever someone tries to pull off a heist of this magnitude, you will always have causalities caught in the crossfire. The first major person caught in the crossfire comes in the form of Sue Burgess, of Hernando County, Florida. According to the NY Post, Sue lost out on claiming her $1,000 winning lottery ticket due to USPS losing her winning ticket.

Her tracking information last showed the ticket in transit on Aug. 12 at a Tallahassee post office, WFLA reported.“ They said, ‘We have not received this ticket. ‘No ticket, no prize,’” Burgess added, whose prize money went to an alternate winner.

Burgess said she’s frustrated because she could’ve left her ticket in a dropbox at a local lottery office, but she believed that certified mail was the safer and a more efficient option. “That’s why you choose certified mail,” Burgess said. “With COVID, I understand the mail is a little bit slow. But for safety sake, certified mail usually has priority.”

Six weeks later, the ticket hasn’t turned up and USPS only has an apology for sue. The Postal Service issued an official statement saying this:

“The Postal Service strives to always provide the best possible service to our customers. We apologize to this specific customer for any inconvenience they may have experienced. In this specific instance, we are continuing to work with the lottery office to confirm receipt of the mailpiece.”

A spokeswoman from the Florida Lottery did admit that the situation was “unusual” and revealed that the lottery would give Sue her grand prize if the package shows up postmarked by the original deadline.

“Because the Lottery did not receive Ms. Burgess’ ticket within the seven-day claim period, an alternate winner was selected and paid. However, if Ms. Burgess’ package arrives at Florida Lottery Headquarters with a date stamp prior to the original expiration date, our Claims Processing department will process and pay her claim”, she exclaimed.

However, until then the Florida lottery is standing firm. They have to receive the ticket within 7 days for the prize to be claimed.