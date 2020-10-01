Draya Michele Buys A New Home, Alleges She Doesn't Get Child Support
Mom Bo$$: Draya Michele Buys A New Home Without Receiving A Dime In Child Support
Congratulations to Draya Michele. The mother, entrepreneur, and former reality star has secured herself a new home in the Los Angeles area all by herself.
Last year, Draya split ways with her former fiance Orlando Scandrick leaving the home they shared together with her two sons. This week, the mom bo$$ took to Twitter to announce she’s copped her own crib, without the financial assistance of her baby daddy.
I really was grinding all these years. I can’t believe I bought a house. A Los Angeles property.
Draya’s revelation that she did it all on her own was prompted by a hater who insisted she had to put together child support coins to get her own property. “Child support really a blessing”, the person wrote and Draya responded like this:
I don’t receive a dime of support from anyone. Thank you.
Good for her!
In recent news, Draya found herself on the wrong side of PR-friendly headlines when she made an inappropriate joke about Meg Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’ shooting altercation. The incident resulted in her losing a Fenty Savage deal, reportedly. On the flip side, the mom’s IG page is filled with sponsored posts from skincare companies, fashion companies, and her own million-dollar grossing company Mint Swim.
Draya also revealed back in August that she inked a deal with famed reality TV network Zeus for a docu-series about her life as an entrepreneur in a new series called “DOSES OF DRAYA.”
The model told fans the new show will mark her “return to television,” since her rise to fame on Basketball Wives L.A.
“I’ve been on a pretty incredible journey over the past decade, and I’m grateful to my fans who have been with me through the ups and downs,” Draya Michele said in a statement.
“As a woman of color, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Zeus, a Black-owned streaming service, to share my story, and to let people into my daily life in a way I never really have before.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.