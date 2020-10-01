Mom Bo$$: Draya Michele Buys A New Home Without Receiving A Dime In Child Support

Congratulations to Draya Michele. The mother, entrepreneur, and former reality star has secured herself a new home in the Los Angeles area all by herself.

Last year, Draya split ways with her former fiance Orlando Scandrick leaving the home they shared together with her two sons. This week, the mom bo$$ took to Twitter to announce she’s copped her own crib, without the financial assistance of her baby daddy.

I really was grinding all these years. I can’t believe I bought a house. A Los Angeles property 🙀 — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) September 29, 2020

Draya’s revelation that she did it all on her own was prompted by a hater who insisted she had to put together child support coins to get her own property. “Child support really a blessing”, the person wrote and Draya responded like this:

I don’t receive a dime of support from anyone. Thank you. ❤️ — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) September 29, 2020

Good for her!

In recent news, Draya found herself on the wrong side of PR-friendly headlines when she made an inappropriate joke about Meg Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’ shooting altercation. The incident resulted in her losing a Fenty Savage deal, reportedly. On the flip side, the mom’s IG page is filled with sponsored posts from skincare companies, fashion companies, and her own million-dollar grossing company Mint Swim.

Draya also revealed back in August that she inked a deal with famed reality TV network Zeus for a docu-series about her life as an entrepreneur in a new series called “DOSES OF DRAYA.”

The model told fans the new show will mark her “return to television,” since her rise to fame on Basketball Wives L.A.