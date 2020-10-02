Childish Bambinos: Donald Glover Reveals He Welcomed A Kid During COVID In GQ Interview With Michaela Coel

Congratulations to Donald Glover — who has to be the king of keeping his private life private. The actor, producer, director, rapper revealed he and his longtime partner Michelle White welcomes a third child, during a recent GQ interview with Michaela Coel, where the pair pretty much chatted amongst themselves freely.

One of our favorite parts of the story was when Glover’s son Legend wandered into the mix, appearing in Glover’s Zoom background. As Coel commented on how much he’d grown, Glover brought up his newborn son, revealing he named the baby after his late dad and describing the surreal experience that is childbirth in 2020.

DG: You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus. MC: Oh, during the coronavirus? DG: Yeah, it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment. It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s like eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father… I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it. MC: Oh, God. And then having the future in your hands! DG: Having the future in your hands! And then having to explain to him – the one who was just in here [Legend] – “Why are people angry? Why are people marching?” “Well, you look like this…” It’s just heavy. Again, your show, you whittle down that kind of thing; you simplify what is happening to us. It’s really beautiful to see it, because you can’t really describe it. You can just feel it.

It’s a beautiful tender and vulnerable moment for Glover, but Coel gets her turn soon enough, as Glover turns the tables on her asking if she thinks of kids:

DG: This is a personal question: do you think about kids at all in this world? MC: About kids in this world like the ones coming from my vagina or just kids in the world? DG: Let’s talk about ones coming from you first. MC: Yeah, I actually don’t. And sometimes I worry that I don’t as much as I should, which is why, just in case I ever think about this more, I’m freezing my eggs, just in case. I’ve never been too thinky about bearing my own children through my vagina. I have thought about adopting. That I’ve thought of more than vaginal children. But in case I changed my mind, because I don’t know, they say it happens… Like, you reach this point where suddenly you really want babies and all you can think about is you want a baby and the clock’s ticking. I don’t ever have that. I’ve never felt it. I’ve never even said, “I want to have a baby” ever in my life. So I’m freezing them in case that hits me later. DG: That’s great. I feel like it’s gonna become more and more [common]. Because I’ve actually had that thing where I’m like, “Maybe I should just get a vasectomy and just freeze those assets.” Because adopting kids, my family adopting kids… And we actually have been talking about [it], because we have three boys so I’m like, “Oh, it might be nice to be get a girl in there.” So I think all those are great options. But it is hard. MC: Yeah and it’s changing so quickly. The older we get, it seems, we can’t keep up with things that are moving. At one point, I feel like, you had a child and you birthed them into a world you understood and would probably understand for your lifetime. Whereas now, things change drastically and rapidly. We’ve got no idea what the world will look like in ten years’ time.

Excuse us, because we almost feel like we were eavesdropping on them here! Congrats to the Glover family and best wishes to both Donald and Michaela because we need more amazing content from them both!