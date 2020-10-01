Random Ridiculousness: Parrots Separated At British Zoo After Encouraging Each Other To Cuss At Guests

Some profane parrots had to be separated at a British zoo after they caused a stir among guests.

The Associated Press reports that five African Grey parrots; Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade, and Elsie were removed from view at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre. The foul-mouthed fowls were apparently put in quarantine together and after kicking it, they started swapping swear words much to the staff’s chagrin but much to the delight of guests.

“We are quite used to parrots swearing, but we’ve never had five at the same time,” said the zoo’s chief executive, Steve Nichols to AP. “Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason these five relish it.” Nichols said no visitors had complained about the parrots, and most found the situation funny.

“When a parrot tells you to ‘f*** off’ it amuses people very highly,” he said. “It’s brought a big smile to a really hard year.”

According to Nichols who also spoke with BBC News, the very bright birds encourage each other to dish out dirty words “to trigger reaction or a response,” and got their jollies while laughing alongside shocked park visitors.

“With the five, one would swear and another would laugh and that would carry on,” he said. “I’m hoping they learn different words within colonies,” Nichols added. “But if they teach the others bad language and I end up with 250 swearing birds, I don’t know what we’ll do.”

