The Devil Wears Sew-Ins: Hulu’s Hilariously Haunting “Bad Hair” Trailer Goes From 0 To “Lovecraft Country” Real Quick

After months of critic-fueled hype across social media, buzzy Horror-Comedy “Bad Hair” is finally coming to Hulu with its intriguing blend of spooky and goofy brought to life by a star-studded cast headlined by Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Vanessa Williams, Jay Pharoah, Kelly Rowland, Blair Underwood, James Van Der Beek and Usher Raymond.

Peep the official trailer below:

The satirical psychological thriller centers around a dark-skinned dreamer from Compton named Anna who has everything she needs to succeed in the burgeoning music television field of Los Angeles, 1989–well, except for the right “look.”

Realizing this, she gets a weave to help her succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television but things, as you can see in the hilariously haunting trailer, swerve alllll the way left in the spookiest way imaginable.

Naturally, “Bad Hair” sparked a mega company bidding war before eventually landing an $8 million worldwide rights deal with Hulu, according to Deadline.

“Like my first film, a satire called ‘Dear White People,’ which I’ve since spun off into a series for Netflix, I’m making this because I have much to say about the hidden costs and quiet personal deaths one feels when trying to thrive in a world not built with them in mind,” said writer/director Simien about his soon-to-be streaming success.

The long-awaited film is written and directed by rising star Justin Simien who also serves as a producer alongside Julia Lebedev, Angel Lopez, and Eddie Vaisman. Executive Producers include Leonid Lebedev, Oren Moverman, and Alex G. Scott.

“Bad Hair” streams exclusively on HULU October 23rd.