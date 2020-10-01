BOSSIPSounds: Harlem Hottie Diamond Qing Gets Busy On Bouncy Club Bop “Run It Up”

Harlem hottie Diamond Qing (pronounced King) is ready to create her very own lane in today’s female rapper-saturated industry with an impressive blend of talent and sex appeal that shines on her bouncy new bop “Run It Up.”

Fueled by go-getter gusto, the club-ready banger is laced with uplifting lyrics that will leave any hard-working lady about her money feeling empowered.

Inspired by the strength of her mother, Diamond has always made music for “hard working women who don’t rely on men for sh*t and just wanna get to the bag.”

In the first few seconds, you’ll find yourself enchanted by Diamond’s hypnotic flow.

“Plenty fish in the sea, counting this green, why he so mad when I leave.”

Sounding more like a Siren of the Sea, she lures listeners in with an uptempo beat and bar after bar that will leave you wanting to run it back.

With an infectious yet unapologetic personality, Diamond is ready to shine in 2020 and well beyond while expecting nothing less than the bo$$ lifestyle.

“Run it up, cash. Blowing through his money fast, if he wanna taste it, he gotta pay me blue hundreds, I ain’t got to ask.”

If you’re looking for something fresh in a sea of clones, Diamond may be your girl with the IT-factor necessary to be a star.

“There is more music, visuals and collaborations on the way! I’m coming for everything!” and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Whether it’s a top-notch feature or unique new sound, we know she’s busy building her brand that only gets better with soon-to-be club smash “Run It Up.”

Stream “Run It up” (at midnight) here and follow her journey to stardom here.