For Your Viewing Pleasure: HBO Releases Trailer For ‘Between The World And Me’ Based On Ta-Nehisi Coates Best-Selling Book [Video]

If you haven’t ready Ta-Nehisi Coates iconic book on being Black in America, Between The World And Me, it’s never too late to start. The book serves as much as an autobiography as it does a heart-wrenching dive into the mind of a Black person whose body has been defined and defiled by society. On a more transparent level, Coates work is a letter to his son addressing many of the things he will have to face as he comes of age in this world.

There are a LOT of bars that ring so true. Especially now.

That said, if you don’t get a chance to turn the pages, the folks at HBO have produced a special by the same title that brings the themes and conversations exploring in the book to the screen inside your home, cell phone, computer, or whatever digital device is currently running your life.

Between The World And Me features appearances from a plethora of your faves like, Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Courtney B. Vance, Alicia Garza, Black Thought, T.I., Mahershala Ali, and Ta-Nehisi Coates himself. Press play on the video below to get a sample of what you can expect from this sure-to-be-stirring special.