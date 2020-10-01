Job Not Done: LeBron James Talks Winning Game 1 Of The 2020 Finals & Staying Focused Until The End [Video]

LeBron James is right in the middle of his journey to a fourth NBA title. This time is a little different, though, as he and the Lakers have been stuck at Disney World in Orlando since July in the NBA bubble. Thus far, everyone who has been placed in front of the Lakers has fallen victim during the playoffs and been sent home from the bubble.

The entire sports world was robbed of a Lakers vs. Clippers match up when the Clippers were eliminated in the semi-conference finals. After the Clippers lost, many expected the Lakers to coast to the championship, but LeBron isn’t declaring victory just yet. The only thing between Bron and his fourth ring is the Miami Heat: his former team.

The Heat are without a doubt the underdogs, however, Bron says he’s staying focused until the job is all the way done. Even with two main pieces of the Heat team injured and not likely for Game 2, LeBron says he is pushing his team to stay focused on the three games ahead.

In the bubble, we have seen teams win 3 games back to back to back, only to go on and get eliminated. The Denver Nuggets pulled this comeback twice and even though Lebron stopped their streak, he doesn’t want to get lost in the hype.

You can watch the entire game 2 press conference below.