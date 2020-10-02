Make Antibodies Great Again? Donald Trump & Melania Quarantined After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Twitter Side-Eyes Suspicious Timing

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are now officially part of the 8.8 million people who have tested positive for COVID-19 according to NBCNews. People near Trump have been contracting the virus that he downplayed for months and the chicken have finally come home to roost. The announcement of their status comes after a late-night news report that White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive and is showing symptoms.

Shortly after that news broke, Trump tweeted this:

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Here is the letter that 53% of white women’s president’s personal physician released to the public

I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.

Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.

As you can imagine, the news is tearing a whole in the Twitter time continuum. People are torn about whether or not they actually believe that Trump and Melania are infected because 1600 STFU Avenue is reality TV show right now. Kris Jenner and Mona Scott Young ain’t got on executive-producer-in-chief Donald Trump.

Since making his announcement about quarantine on Twitter, Trump hasn’t sent a single tweet and normally he’d be up spewing BS before he brushes his teeth. That leads us to believe that maybe he is quarantined in a White House dunge-…safe room with very little cell phone service. Lord willin’.

Reactions to the news are coming faster and more furious than Vin Diesel.

Rona grabbed him by the p*ssy ?? — Wale (@Wale) October 2, 2020

FOLARIN!

people worried if he telling the truth I'm worried if he even will quarantine — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) October 2, 2020

David Dennis Jr. with the cut-through clarity as always.