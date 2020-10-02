Say What: Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized For A Caffeine & Hydroxycut Overdose

When Tekashi 6ix9ine dropped his lastest album Tattle Tales and it didn’t do as well as he had planned, he immediately went MIA. He hasn’t posted much on social media or even trolled anyone in his good friend Akademics comment section. Tekashi has had people on the edge of their seats for his next troll or action since being released from prison. So his silence instantly raises eyebrows and according to TheShadeRoom Tekashi was mia for a serious reason.

So get this Roommates, Tekashi was hospitalized two days ago in Florida after he had 2 Hydroxycut pills, instead of the recommended 1 per day, which increased his heart rate and caused him to sweat excessively while in front of his computer. Tekashi tells us that this, along with drinking a McDonald’s coffee, kicked his overdose reaction into gear. If you aren’t familiar, hydroxycut is a weight-loss brand chile!

After spending two years eating prison food we expected him to gain weight when he finally came home to the foods of his choice. Hopefully, he founds a better way to lose weight because dodging his opps just to get hurt by weight loss supplements isn’t the best look.