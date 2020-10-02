It’s Official: Dr. Dre Wins Big In Divorce, Won’t Have To Pay Estranged Wife $1.5 Million

The never-ending saga that is Dr. Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young continues–but this time, the legendary producer actually got some good news.

A judge has officially rejected Young’s request for $1.5 million to pay for various expenses, including security. The judge also ended up dismissing her request to expedite Dre paying out $5 million for her lawyer’s fees, according to reports from TMZ.

Young’s lawyers were in court on Thursday, urging the judge to accept her $1.5 million claim for security, saying she is getting death threats. Part of the reason they rejected her request is because she let her security team go, which Dre was already paying for. She alleged that Dre has been controlling and wanted to bring on her own security, saying the music mogul warned her that he would fire her security if they didn’t do what he said. Dre’s lawyer told the judge that the producer is inclined to pay Young’s expenses–including security–which the judge accepted.

Young’s lawyers also asked the judge to advance the hearing regarding the $5 million for attorney’s fees, wanting that to be moved from January to this month. The judge also denied that request. When the judge dismissed Young’s requests, he remarked that he’s working on more crucial domestic violence and custody cases, and her case isn’t anywhere as serious. He did note that if Dre was trying to control Nicole, then she could file a restraining order against him.