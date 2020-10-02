For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Jhené Aiko’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ At Home [Video]

Finally, Jhené Aiko has blessed us with a Tiny Desk Concert of her own…but of course, the format is a little different this time around.

Obviously, because of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people are working from home right now–including the people over at NPR. As they explain it: The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

And even while being in a different setting than the literal tiny desk that we’re used to, Aiko’s performance did not disappoint.

The singer lended her angelic voice to an eight-song medley that includes newer joints off her 2020 project, Chilombo, and some old fan favorites. She performs “Lotus (Intro),” “Stranger,” “Do Better Blues,” “To Love & Die,” “Born Tired,” “W.A.Y.S.,” “Summer 2020,” and “Eternal Sunshine”

Backed by an ensemble of masked musicians, Jhené bookends her set with a sound bath of singing bowls that are sure to leave you at peace following an already beautiful performance.

Check out Jhené Aiko’s Tiny Desk Concert for yourself down below: