Shady: Kyrie Irving Claps-Then-Backtracks Subtle Slander About Former Teammates’ Scoring Ability

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have a very…interesting relationship. They once seemed like 2 peas in a pod when LBJ returned to Cleveland to lift the moribund franchise out of the moldy basement of the NBA. A franchise that Kyrie Irving was unable to lift to even a competitive 500 record in his three years there as the team’s best player.

When LeBron returned, the Cavs went from 33-49 in the 2013-2014 season to 53-29 in 2014-2015, the first season of LeBron 2.0. One year later, the Cavs won a historic NBA championship against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors after going down 3-1, a feat never before accomplished by an NBA team. Kyrie’s ring-sealing last-minute shot was a HUGE part of that unprecedented win. It’s hard to say exactly what happened after that because we weren’t there but by many accounts, the newfound success and Kyrie’s role in it lead to a bit of a big head. Kyrie didn’t want to be LeBron’s “Scottie Pippen”. He felt like he was an HNIC and soon dipped off to Boston to prove what no one really believed.

That didn’t go well and it didn’t take long for the Boston Celtics locker room to revolt against a Kyrie who they didn’t respect as “the” leader. Kyrie then made an unceremonious exit from Boston to the newly-gentrified streets of Brooklyn and now he has Kevin Durant at his side to prop him up.

The new teammates recently took their talents to The Boardroom Podcast and Kyrie made a comment that OBVIOUSLY sounds like BIG shade toward his former benefactor, LeBron James.

10 seconds left. Who you got taking the shot?? 😰 Part 2 of @KDTrey5 x @KyrieIrving on #TheEtcs is out now on all podcast platforms → https://t.co/Tx4kiTgwF9 pic.twitter.com/HBpKMtm30s — Boardroom Podcast Network (@boardroompods) October 1, 2020

The implications of Kyrie’s lil’ quip wasn’t lost on listeners and the reactions came down swiftly…

It got so loud that a sheepish Kyrie had to post a video, something he rarely does, to “clarify”…

Kyrie Irving fires back at the 'clickbait society' pic.twitter.com/xVV7fCHIxc — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 1, 2020

Hmph. Yeah aight. Better have…lol.