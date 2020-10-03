Diversity & Donks: Lizzo, Willow Smith & More Stunt In RihRih’s Savage X Fenty Show

May we introduce your #SAVAGENOTSORRY class of 2020 and alllllll dem superlatives 😜 #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW (A thread) pic.twitter.com/LbfJOgAKgx — Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) October 2, 2020

Didn’t she tell you she was a savage?!

Rihanna’s done it again, shut $hit down with her lingerie line. On Friday, the Bajan Bad Gal released her Savage x Fenty Show for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and packed it with celebs.

https://twitter.com/SavageXFenty/status/1311919765481553921

According to Rih, despite the current COVID state of affairs, it was important that she put together the runway show to lift spirits.

“People need a little bit of hope,” Rihanna said in an interview with The Associated Press. “They need a little bit of happiness, and if we can bring a smile to their face and a little bit of fun, while they’re at home, stuck at home, it’s a desire and an honor to be a part of that.”

She also spoke with AP about her long, looooooong, loooooooong anticipated #R9 album. According to Rih, who hasn’t released a project in FOUR WHOLE YEARS, she “wants to have fun” with her music and asks herself questions like;

“What do I feel personally?” said Rih. What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that?” “How do I want to reimagine it because it’s been so structured before. “You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy? I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet.”

Included in the show were performances by Lizzo, Big Sean, and Miguel…

and runway walks representing various ages, body shapes, and genders.

Paris Hilton and Willow Smith were on hand…

as well as fishnetly fine 57-year-old Demi Moore.

“Pose” star Indya Moore burned up the scene in all-black…

and Normani was a bridal beauty.

Rico Nasty got—well, nasty…

Tune in tomorrow on @amazonprimevideo and shop the collection on @savagexfenty and @amazonfashion BIG Thank you To @rihanna ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n97A81bvTD — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) October 1, 2020

Dear Diary Box Is Here Click The Link To Get It Before It’s Gone 🐱 https://t.co/1GHwoiF49H pic.twitter.com/1nnoo16fyN — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) October 2, 2020

and Miguel’s model wife Nazanin Mandi and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Allstars winner Shea Coulee went to WERK.

And Shea’s fellow Drag Race stars GiGi Goode and winner Jaida Essence Hall ripped the runway.

See more from RihRih’s fashion show below.