Capitol Hill COVID-19 Update: Kamala Harris And Joe Biden Test Negative For Coronavirus, Mike Pence Too

Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 test has Capitol Hill in a frenzy. Politicians on each side of the aisle are scrambling to get tested to ensure that any contact that they’ve had with the President or his cronies did not result in transmission of the pandemic disease.

We all waited on pins and needles awaiting word that neither Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, nor either of their spouses had tested positive. We are happy to report that all in question are negative. Even Mike Pence, his wife Karen, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump all tested negative according to The Hill. Imagine that

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

At this time, Trump has not tweeted in fourteen hours since he made he first announced his “quarantine procedure” late last night. If that’s all it took to get him to STFU in 280-characters or less then they should have BEEN lied to him back when he was getting ready to go to nuclear war with North Korea but we digress.

The Trump cartel did release this statement just moments ago:

Trump campaign: "All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed," and events "involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 2, 2020

Lol ya don’t say? Hard to pack arenas full of ignorant, maskless people when you’re a raging infestation of COVID cells yourself, eh Donnie boy?

Stupid muthaf***a.