Poor Thing: Keyshia Cole’s Ex Says His “Heart Is Broken” Over Their Split

Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale are no longer a couple and the separation is breaking the 24-year-old’s heart.

Up until recently, fans speculated that Niko Khale, who is the father of Keyshia Cole’s youngest son, was out of the picture. Fans got clues from Keyshia’s IG profile after she removed images of her ex off of her page, then changed her bio to represent herself as a mother of two with no mention of being in a relationship.

Well, a concerned fan left a comment to Niko on Instagram, urging him to work things out with his famous ex and he confirmed the split and also had this to say:

“My heart is broken. My mind is open, my times approachin’.”

It was all good just a year ago. In October of 2019 the couple welcomed a son after dating for over a year. Keyshia posted a message of her own in her latest IG photo, seemingly calling out someone from trying to “play” her.

Sometimes your humbleness makes people think they can play with you.

Do you think Keyshia’s message is a shot at her ex?