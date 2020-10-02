Travis Scott Remembers Getting Kobe & Melo Autographs Working As A Rockets Ballboy [Video]

Fresh off the release of his new song, “Franchise” and his insanely successful collaboration with McDonald’s, Travis Scott stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an interview. During their conversation, the rapper went into detail about the signature meal he’s got at McDonald’s right now, what it was like to shoot a music video at Michael Jordan’s house, and the celebrities he met during his time as a ballboy for the Houston Rockets.

“We wasn’t too much of a star-studded team at that time,” Scott explained. “We weren’t supposed to talk to star athletes, but one day, Melo gave me his headband, signed his headband. Which is so funny, he probably doesn’t remember this.”

Later, when asked if any of his NBA friends know about his former job as a ballboy, Scott really downplayed it. But still, he added that he has plenty of cool memories, including meeting one of the most important legends in the game.

“I met Kobe there and he signed a ball for me,” the rapper revealed.

When asked for further info on what he had to do a ballboy, Travis said he didn’t want to violate the “code of honor” among players and ballboys. “Shout out all my ballboys out there,” he laughed. “Y’all know what’s going down, man. Hold it down for the team players. … We never tell.”

