R.I.P: Cardinals Hall Of Fame Pitcher Bob Gibson Passes Away At 84

Legendary Hall of Famer and former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson has passed away after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 84-years-old.

According to reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Gibson led 17 MLB seasons as the Cardinals star pitcher from 1959 to 1975. The Nebraska native was a nine-time All-Star and double World Series champ. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981 and celebrated for his fierce on-field agility. He also recorded 17 strikeouts in 1968’s Game 1 of the World Series.

His nickname, “Hoot” became a household name during his baseball tenure, but on top of that, also marked a modern-day standard with a run average of 1.12 and nabbing 255 game outings of his 528 career starts. The legendary pitcher also won two Cy Young Awards and the 1968 National League MVP accolade. He also spent one year as a Harlem Globetrotter.

Gibson ended up retiring his mitt in 1975, moving on to a role as pitching coach for former teammate, Joe Torre. He also served as a special instructor coach for the Cardinals and was later picked for the Major League Baseball All-Century Team in 1999.

For many baseball fans, Gibson is still considered the best Cardinals player ever.

Rest In Peace, Bob Gibson.