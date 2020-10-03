Yiiikes! Barbz Are Pummeling Wendy Williams For Sending THIS Shady ‘Congrats’ To Nicki Minaj

“She too is not a ‘legend’.” Wendy Williams sent Nicki Minaj some not-so-slick shots yesterday and now the Barbz are handling the new mom’s dirty work for her. On Friday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy congratulated the new mom and immediately added that she has not yet reached “legend” status in her eyes.

“Nicki had the baby–yesterday. So congratulations to Nicki. She too is not a ‘legend’. Not the way we think of status. And I feel bad for these girls but you know, Salt–N–Pepa never have to put out music. They paid their dues and they did their thing.

Dear Wendy Williams , I’m hoping to see you in a Nicki verse❤️ pic.twitter.com/vBy8i77Zd3 — jaheeemm (@jaheem2official) October 2, 2020

This isn’t the first time Williams had words for Nicki either. There have been several occasions where Wendy chastised the rapper on her show for her hooking up with Kenneth Petty, an ex-felon on the registered sex offender list. Back in 2019, when Nicki announced she was marrying Petty, Wendy already went at her neck for getting pregnant by him.

“Can you imagine a burgeoning belly with these burgeoning hips?” Wendy asked. “I mean, the plastic of it all. She’s gonna have a big belly and she’s short and she’s got the boobs and the hips. And I don’t know what he does for a living, I just know that he did time in jail for—he’s a sex offender.” The talk show host took a pause for her audience to audibly gasp at the revelation. “Well, she’s no stranger to that ’cause her brother’s in jail for sex offending. Well, first-degree manslaughter. Now, he served seven years in prison and he’s also a sex offender. So that means that he…is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender.” Throwing up her hands Wendy ended the segment by saying, “Well Nicki, congratulations.”

To add to the sizzle, Wendy was praising Cardi B right before sending darts Nicki’s way. Do you think this beef will ever simmer down?

I know ms.roblox legs didn't comment on the QUEEN NICKI MINAJ???? pic.twitter.com/Wm24xKPzN0 — talksh1tgeth1t (@PurrRitsnuffin) October 3, 2020

So far, Nicki has not responded but her fans are doing all the tweeting and commenting for her. As they flood Wendy’s comments section on Instagram, they are sending Twitter shade to the divorced daytime tv host as well.

If Nicki isn’t a legend what do we call Wendy? 💀 pic.twitter.com/EwQXfayx7W — 🔪 (@JWADTINGZ) October 2, 2020

Yikes!

Hit the flip for more of Nicki’s Barbz Vs. loose-lipped Wendy Williams.