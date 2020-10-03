Lawsuits: Tamron Hall Hit With $16 Million Lawsuit By Anti-Vaxxer Mom Who Appeared On Her Show

Tamron Hall is being sued for $16 million according to a TMZ report. Jeanine DiAngelo, an anti-vaxxer mom, filed the suit saying the talk show offended her after telling her audience that she wouldn’t allow her toddler son near DiAngelo’s.

“I can’t look at him like this and have this debate when I know my son is around the corner, and I wouldn’t want him to hug him because I don’t want my son, based on science, to be exposed to an unvaccinated child,” Hall said during the segment. “This is why we brought it up, not to judge him.”

In the filing, DiAngelo said she’s hurt over Hall comparing her child to a “leper.” The mom claims Hall is in violation of New York’s discrimination laws for calling out her religious beliefs. Due to their appearance, DiAngelo says that she and her son have suffered “immense emotional distress.”

“Tamron Hall discriminated against my son for all the world to see. Imagine if that played out differently. Imagine if somehow the fact that she was a woman of color was discussed,” she wrote. “What world are we living in when a ‘journalist’ and a grown woman openly discriminates against a child for all to see? In addition to this comment, she then proceeded to tell us we were a minority! Because we are a minority do our rights not matter? Because that is what she was telling us.”

Hall did however end up hugging the teen during the segment.

Tamron and her team have not yet responded to the lawsuit.