RHOP Candiace Calls Out Monique, Says THIS Proves She’s Unremorseful About Their Fight

A popular housewives franchise is heating up in the aftermath of a highly-anticipated fight. As previously reported Real Housewives of Potomac viewers couldn’t look away from that “Cabernet Combat” between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard that showed Monique “dragging” Candiace by the hair and hitting her during a winery trip gone awry.

Following the fight, an adrenaline-rushed Monique went running across the property to try to find Candiace to continue the fight and she warned her castmates to keep Candiace away from her. Since then, Monique’s expressed remorse for her actions.

The blessing of experiencing lows means there’s no where to go but UP! Keep watching to see the entire journey. I’m grateful for my ups and my downs because they help me grow. I’ll continue to look for the positives wrapped within the negatives and move forward #RHOP — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) September 28, 2020

Monique recently told The Daily Dish podcast that the incident wasn’t “premeditated” and said she wished she “walked away.”

“I just want the fans to know that this wasn’t something that was premeditated; this was something that was based off of energy returned,” said Monique who added that she wished “none of it ever happened.”

According to Candiace however, it’s WAY TOO LATE FOR THAT.

The former beauty queen spoke with PEOPLE and she let Monique have it for “lying” while noting that Mo released her song “Drag Queens” as a way to “brag” about their altercation which proves that she’s unremorseful. “It’s too late for her to be sorry,” said Candiace.

“She’s been saying as of late since the fight aired, that she wishes she walked away, and it wasn’t premeditated. And my response to that is: Where was that energy in July of 2020 when she was writing a song, bragging about this fight?” Dillard tells PEOPLE of Samuels’ song “Drag Queens. “I don’t want people to believe her lies,” Dillard says. “Don’t allow her the space to now apologize for what she’s done or now claim that she wishes it didn’t happen.”

“You weren’t saying that after the fight,” Dillard says of Samuels. “All of a sudden you’re sorry? You doubled down in July. You can’t be sorry now that everybody has seen [the fight].” Ooop! The title “Drag Queens” does seem a bit like she’s bragging, no? Monique previously said her song is simply about her “reclaiming her power back” after the “craziness” of #RHOP.

That’s not all however, Candiace also spoke on Monique’s claims that she was part of a plot to spread a NASTY paternity rumor.

