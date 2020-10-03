Get Well: Cam Newton Tests Positive For COVID-19, Patriots And Kansas City Game Postponed And Rescheduled

Damn, damn, damn, Cam.

Cam Newton has contracted COVID-19 as his most recent test results show a positive result according to ESPN. The announcement was made yesterday directly from the New England Patriots:

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” the Patriots said in a statement Saturday. “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

This comes as tough news considering that Cam’s lady has just birthed a baby boy and now he won’t be able to be around either of them for a while.

Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for coronavirus. Obviously, that means that Cam can’t play the highly-anticipated game against the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow at 4:25pm EST. That said, the league REALLY wants this game to happen because they released their own statement about when this game will be rescheduled…

Monday or Tuesday seems VERY fast to play a game after players have been potentially exposed to COVID. Sure, both teams will be tested but is 24-48 hours enough to make players and staff feel comfortable taking the field? We damn sure wouldn’t be playing in such a game and we suspect some players won’t want to roll the dice that soon either.

Prayers up for all infected players. Hopefully, everyone recovers to full strength but a 14-day quarantine is in order so that might mean Cam sitting next week as well.