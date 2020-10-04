Shootout Reportedly Breaks Out During DaBaby Video Shoot

DaBaby is trending on social media after scary videos surfaced of shots ringing out seemingly on the set of his music video. On Saturday, the North Carolina rapper invited fans to come to his music video shoot in Charlotte and shared videos of himself on the scene on his InstaStory.

Later TheShadeRoom posted videos of fans running as shots appear to ring out loudly in the background.

A second video showed a woman lying on the ground while a witness condemns the shooters.

“They hit the lady, man,” says the witness in the video. “They was shootin’ at us and shot a muthaf*** lady … she ain’t die on the scene. I hope that lady makes it to the hospital and survives. B*** a** n***s. Police, too, I ain’t trustin’ none of these n***s!”

Wow. Details are skimpy and DaBaby appears to be uninjured.

WCCB Charlotte has more details on the alleged shootout. Reporter Marvin Beach shared photos of police cruisers at the scene and said the shooting happened in the Derita neighborhood. He also added that someone was suffering “life-threatening injuries.”

“Witnesses say rapper “DaBaby” was filming a music video in the area, when it happened near W. Sugar Creek & Gibbon Rd. MEDIC says one person has life-threatening injuries,” he tweeted.

#NEW At 10pm, more on a possible shooting in the Derita neighborhood. Witnesses say rapper "DaBaby" was filming a music video in the area, when it happened near W. Sugar Creek & Gibbon Rd. MEDIC says one person has life-threatening injuries. #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/bZRe90PKIV — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) October 4, 2020

DaBaby is seemingly unbothered about the alleged “shootout”, following the melee he posted videos on his story from the “Nightmare In Carolina” haunted house.

This story is still developing…