Kitty Cuties: Chaka Khan & Vivica Fox Become Honorary Members Of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

There are some new “finer women” in Hollywood who’ve joined a historic sisterhood.

Zeta Phi Beta Sororirty Inc. is holding its virtual 2020 Grand Boule and continuing to celebrate 100 years since the sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University on January 16, 1920.

During the Boule, the organization has been sharing pics of sorority members decked out in blue and white while listening to messages from their President Valerie Hollingsworth Baker.

And we will continue to flood your timelines with all things finer! 💙💙💙💙💙🕊#zetaphibeta #zphib2020 #zphib pic.twitter.com/54fN1UahmI — Zeta Phi Beta (@ZPHIBHQ) October 3, 2020

Most excitingly, however, the black Greek sisterhood has announced its new “2020 Honorary Member Candidates.” Included in the group is legendary songstress Chaka Khan and actress Vivica A. Fox. Also included are fellow “finer women”, Archbishop Mary Floyd Palmer, the First African American Woman and First Non-Denominational Archbishop in the United States, and Linda L. Singh, the First African American and Female Adjunct General – MD National Guard (Retired).

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is proud to announce our 2020 Honorary Member Candidates from our Virtual Grand Boule !

💙💙💙💙💙🕊#zetaphibeta #zphib2020 #zphib pic.twitter.com/tlO3ssPlpq — Zeta Phi Beta (@ZPHIBHQ) October 3, 2020

Good for them!

The women of Z-Phi-B are gleeful about their new members and have been sending them welcoming messages on social media. Both Chaka and Vivica have posted about joining the org.

Thanks dawlin! Happy & Blessed to be a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority,Inc. 🤩💙🕊 https://t.co/dWOfLw6VKW — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) October 4, 2020

Thank you @ZPhiBHQ for this wonderful honor of being included in such a prestigious organization 💋 https://t.co/jqyWmLajhg — C H A K A | K H A N (@ChakaKhan) October 3, 2020

The ladies of Zeta Phi Beta also enjoyed a special DJ set from DJ D-Nice for their Grand Boule Afterparty dubbed Club Quarantine “The Finer Edition.”

Join us for our virtual Boulé After Party with a Purpose TONIGHT with @dnice on his IG live! You don’t want to miss Club Quarantine: The Finer Edition! 💙💙💙💙💙🕊#zetaphibeta #zphib2020 #zphib pic.twitter.com/nfk8NzOho0 — Zeta Phi Beta (@ZPHIBHQ) October 3, 2020

Congrats to the newest members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.