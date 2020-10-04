COVIDiot-In-Chief: The Absolute PETTIEST Reactions To Trump Catching Coronavirus

After months of ignoring scientists, laughing in the face of common sense and relying on his ‘very big brain,” nincompoop-in-chief Donald Trump and Melania contracted COVID-19 just days after the first Presidential debate and super-spreader campaign fundraiser that continues to fuel a outbreak among Republican anti-maskers.

At this point, this is the least shocking thing to happen to an administration that downplayed the potentially deadly virus that has killed over 200K Americans since March.

The announcement of their status comes after a late-night news report that White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive and is showing symptoms.

As reported by NewsOne, his NUMEROUS preexisting health conditions leave him seriously vulnerable to the worst of COVID-19. Not only that, NewsOne reports that Trump, who wants you to think he’s the “healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” suffered a series of ministrokes that hospitalized him last year.

“I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.

Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” wrote Trump in a letter to the country.

As you can imagine, the not-very-shocking-yet-shocking news stirred up all sorts of hilariously petty shenanigans across the whole entire internet that’s now divided between those celebrating his misfortune and those who refuse to “go low” despite Trump never being anything other than a 74-year-old 5th grader.

Either way, you know you could count on us to bring you all the essential tweets and memes from quite possibly the biggest story of 2020.

