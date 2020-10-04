BOSSIPSounds: 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Release Official Visual For “Runnin” [Video]

21 Savage is by far one of the realest rappers to ever touch the music game. So much so that when he drops new music, all the fake rappers tuck their projects and their fake gangster image in for a while. You might see rappers trolling other rappers to try and get clout or attention for their releases, but 21 is the one they all leave alone.

21’s breakout project Savage Mode came out in 2016 and it’s long-awaited follow-up, Savage Mode II, was released this Friday. The project is narrated by Morgan Freeman, whose voice gives the project a complete feel of darkness alongside Metro’s eerie production.

After winning a Grammy off I Am> I Was, this project takes it all the way back to the streets. The first official video from the project is for the first track on the album, “Runnin.” The video shows 21 back in his old Atlanta hood alongside Metro Boomin and with his Grammy that he won for his last album. The symbolism of young kids touching a Grammy and seeing anything is possible is priceless. It is the perfect connection between his previous album and his current project.

You can watch the video below.