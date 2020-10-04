Merry & Melantated: Forest Whitaker Stars As Jeronicus Jangle In Upcoming Netflix Holiday Heater ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ [TRAILER]

It’s beginning to look a lot like… Christmas?! Okay so not exactly. October just got here, so it’s really beginning to look a lot like Halloween, buuuuuut November is right around the corner and this November 13th Netflix is looking very merry and melanated thanks to David E. Talbert’s upcoming holiday flick, ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,’ which stars Forest Whitaker as toymaker Jeronicus Jangle and newcomer Madalen Mills as his granddaughter. The pair face an incredible Christmas challenge after Jangle’s villainous apprentice (played by Keegan-Michael Key) steals a very special toy from the workshop. Check out the trailer below:

We love, love, love it already. What’s not to love about a gripping adventure story, top notch talent and beautiful brown performers draped in colorful costumes?

Here’s the synopsis from Netflix:

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family.

Written and Directed by: David E. Talbert

Produced by: Lyn Sisson-Talbert, p.g.a., David E. Talbert, p.g.a., Kristin Burr, p.g.a., John Legend, Mike Jackson, David McIlvain

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Ricky Martin, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, Hugh Bonneville

Check out Usher’s song for the project ‘This Day’ featuring Kiana Ledé HERE

Follow JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY on Social #JingleJangleMovie

Netflix: Twitter | Instagram | TikTok