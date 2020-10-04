Travis Scott Performs “Franchise” While Eating McDonald’s Fries Alongside Young Thug & M.I.A. [Video]

Travis Scott is perhaps the one artist who has maneuvered as if COVID-19 doesn’t exist–but in a good way. His brand is moving like everything in the world is open and nothing is going on, unlike the rest of the music industry. He adapted quickly and showed everyone there are ways to make things happen if you put your mind to it.

The rapper stunned everyone with a fan-centric performance inside of the game, Fortnite, which saw him run through his hits in front of millions. He also released a new song during the event with Kid Cudi and dropped merch alongside the virtual performance.

Perhaps Travis and his team’s biggest win during 2020, though, is their collaboration with McDonald’s. Travis is the first person since Michael Jordan to have his own meal at the fast food chain. The meal was such a hit that it caused the biggest food franchise in American to suffer supply chain disruption and run out of the quarter-pounder meat. Jimmy Kimmel’s Mercedes Benz concert series is perfect for a creative like Travis, so instead of him standing on stage and lip syncing, Travis pulled out the green screen and special effects and fused performance with music video and of course, some McDonald’s, for a visually pleasing performance.