In White Folks News: Lana Del Rey Doesn’t Understand How Masks Work, Wears Mesh Face Covering For Meet & Greet

Lana Del Rey is in the headlines once again for doing something stupid.

On Friday, the singer made a surprise appearance at a Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles, where she met with fans and signed copies of her new poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. She announced the event prior to arriving on the scene in an Instagram clip, and in the video, she was seen wearing a mesh mask, similar to the one she wore on the cover of the September issue of Interview.

Wearing a mask for aesthetic purposes on the cover of a magazine is one thing, but going out into the world wearing a face covering with holes all throughout it is both pointless and harmful to others.

Just moments after Lana posted her announcement, people on social media immediately began criticizing her for failing to wear a mask that actually provided any protection from COVID-19. Plus, the mesh mask wasn’t just worn for the initial video, that was also the only protection she wore during a meet-and-greet with fans.

Los Angeles still has pretty strong restrictions and COVID-19 guidelines, with citizens being required to wear a mask before entering any and every establishment. It seems like Del Rey found a way to skirt those guidelines.

Check out some reactions to Lana’s mask choice down below:

lana del rey has reached her full karen form HELP pic.twitter.com/lgoqSkO3qG — ana (@hunterschcfer) October 2, 2020

im loving lana del rey's mask pic.twitter.com/5QKqfOw0Us — habibi ➰ (@popst4n) October 3, 2020

covid coming out of lana del rey’s mask: https://t.co/RyGF6TbEFR — -adèle- (@biscreaming) October 3, 2020