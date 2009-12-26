In White Folks News: Charlie Sheen Popped for Being a Wife-Beater

This Domestic Violence has got to stop as well:

Charlie Sheen was arrested Friday at 11:20 a.m. on domestic violence charges. The Two and a Half Men star was booked for second-degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, according to a spokesperson for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Department in Aspen, Colo.

“Carlos Irwin Estevez, also known as the actor Charles I. Sheen, was brought to the Pitkin County Colorado Jail for booking and incarceration following his arrest by the Aspen Police Department,” Pitkin County Sheriffs Office patrol director Jeff Lumsden said in a statement.

The actor’s rep, Stan Rosenfield, tells PEOPLE, “Do not be mislead by appearance. Appearance and reality can be as different as night and day. It would benefit everyone not to jump to any conclusion.”

Sheen, 44, spent Christmas in jail after an alleged scuffle with his wife, Brooke Mueller. He is being held with no bond, and he will remain in jail until his court appearance due to Colorado law which mandates a protection order between those arrested for domestic violence and their victims.