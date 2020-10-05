LovecraftCountry: Season 1 Is Almost Over But You’re Not Going To Believe The Trailer For Penultimate Episode “Rewind 1921” [Video]

Lovecraft Country. That’s it. That’s the tweet.

This show seamlessly tackled just about every social issue that proliferates society today while still maintaining sci-fi, fantasy, and horror elements while ALSO telling a compelling story about a family with strong solo storylines and fully-realized joint storylines. What Misha Green and co. are doing is masterful storytelling and we’re all lucky to be alive to witness it.

The debut season is fast-coming to a close and last night’s episode frayed some very loose ends that have to be tied up in these next two Sundays. Last night’s episode, “Jig-A-Boo” was truly something to behold and Jada Harris as Diana Freeman is the thing we never knew we needed and now we need it…fo’eva. No spoilers, but it’s must-see TV. Trust. Next week, the penultimate episode, episode 9, is entitled “Rewind 1921” and HBO has released the trailer online. We. Are. Geeked.

Christina is not to be trusted under any circumstances and from the looks of things Ruby is fully invested in this scandalously shady white woman. Lord father, cover the Freeman family with your blood as they endeavor to defeat the forces of whiteness and protect themselves from harm…and monsters.

Press play down bottom then hit the comments to drop your thoughts!