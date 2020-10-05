LakersIn5: LeBron James Reacts To Lakers Game 3 Loss To The Miami Heat [Video]

LeBron James’ quest for ring number 4 is a lot different than he might have expected. When he joined the Lakers, they missed the playoffs the first year and this time around, they are the #1 seed in the west. Many expected their biggest match up to come at the hands of the Clippers, but they ended up being bounced out the bubble by the Nuggets beforehand. LeBron and company ran past the Nuggets and the Lakers are back in their first Finals in almost a decade.

On the other end of the court, they face a hungry Miami Heat, a team that LeBron James himself led to 4 NBA finals, winning 2 of those match-ups. After being in the bubble since July, it comes down to this series and LeBron only needs two more games to finish his quest for ring number 4.

Many thought the Lakers would sweep the Heat, however Jimmy Butler’s performance in game 3 has pushed this series to at least five games. James gave the Heat and Butler their credit but promises the Lakers will make adjustments and seek to close the series out in 5 games.

During last night’s game, tensions were hot between The Lakers and The Heat as Miami took the win 115 to 104 over Los Angeles. LeBron James shocked fans and commentators during Sunday night’s game after he became frustrated with a late foul call and the 20 turnovers that set the team back early in the game. James was seen leaving the floor with 10 seconds left and off to the side before the buzzer sounded and the game officially ended.

LeBron on if he walked off the court early because he thought the game was over or out of frustration “Both” pic.twitter.com/vH61O4rDCS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 5, 2020

Game 4 is set for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Check out what LeBron had to say about last night’s performance from The Lakers below: