SMH: ‘COPS’ Quietly Resumes Production After Being Cancelled During George Floyd Protests

When the civil unrest began due to the murder of George Floyd a few months back, companies around the world began to look in the mirror and see what they could change. Many corporations committed to hiring more people of color at all levels. Every company posted some sort of message on their social media to the point that if they didn’t, customers questioned which side of history they would be on when it was all over.

One of the most shocking acts came from Paramount, who announced they would be pulling their hit tv show COPS off-air and immediately ending production. But now that we are a few months removed from those protests, many companies haven’t met those commitments they made. According to Fox Business, COPS will resume productions with a few stipulations.

“We have a longstanding relationship with ‘Cops’ and Langley productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our Deputies provide to all of you,” said the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in an online press release. The film crews have been working with deputies since September and will continue to do so until November, according to the release. A spokesperson for Langley Productions told The Hollywood Reporter that the episodes will not air in the U.S., but are being filmed to fulfill overseas commitments.

Many of us expected most of these companies not to honor their performative actions, but COPS coming back and not airing in the US may be the most shocking yet.