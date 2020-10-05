White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19, Trump Sycophantic Staff

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19 following the hospitalization of 53% of white women’s president because he too had contracted the pandemic disease.

If you’re keeping score at home, this marks the eleventh Trump bootlicker to contract coronavirus according to a CNN report:

In addition to the President and first lady Melania Trump, there are several known positive cases of coronavirus at or near the White House, including Hicks, Trump body man Nick Luna, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Republican Sens. Thom Tillis, Mike Lee and Ron Johnson.

All these clowns have supported, enabled, echoed, and disseminated false information that put Americans at risk and they should all suffer accordingly. We’re not wishing death on anyone but, in the poignant words of the great Jim Carrey from Saturday Night Live this weekend “science and karma” teaming up tends to turn a hard head into a soft ass. Imagine dying or becoming severely ill because you were a devout follower of a man like Donald Trump. Tuh. Couldn’t be us. Godspeed we guess but they all deserve whatever God has for them.