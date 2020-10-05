Keep Shining, Queen: Jazmine Sullivan Responds To Mangy Miserables Criticizing Her Stunning Weight Loss

Godly Soulstress Jazmine Sullivan set the internet ABLAZE with her SNATCHED R&Baaawdy that she revealed on the gram while on set of her upcoming video for smoldering slow-burner “Lost One.”

The slimmy trimmy songbird flaunted enviable curves ahead of her highly anticipated album release currently being overshadowed by mangy miserables criticizing her stunning weight loss.

“Last week some people dragged me saying I look sickly. I’m honestly a size 12. 180 lbs,” she posted on her Instagram Stories. “There’s nothing skinny abt me but my neck 😩😂 I’m 5’8 however, so I sometimes photograph a little leaner than I am. But I ain’t skinny and that was never my goal.”

She was inspired to slim down and go vegan to support her mother who is battling cancer.

“My goal was to support my mother thru her battle w cancer by going vegan with her, and in turn it helped me as well. And I feel really good”

“I have a lot of things to work on in my journey and am not nearly the model for health and fitness. But I’m trying… And I’ll continue to do so w my momma! Bless ya’ll, love ya’ll”

Oh, but she wasn’t done.

“Stop talking bout people. Vote in November!”

Sullivan took five years off between sophomore album (2010’s “Love Me Back”) and follow-up (2015’s “Reality Show”) before taking another five-year break that ended with the release of “Lost One” off her upcoming EP.

“It makes the quality of living so much better when you just appreciate where you are,” said Sullivan in an interview with XO Necole. “Even if it’s not the best, even if you’re having hard times, just appreciate the fact that you’re here.”

