Thirst Trapper Of The Year Jordyn Woods & Her Globally Desired Cakes Join OnlyFans

Over the last few years, Jordyn Woods has been 100% focused on growing her brand and getting to the money, avoiding all possible drama thrown her way.

Most recently, she shocked all of her adoring fans by going public with her boo, Karl Anthony-Towns. For those still upset about Jordyn being off the market, don’t worry, she’s got a good blessing coming your way: the IG star is officially joining OnlyFans. To be a member of her OnlyFans, it will only cost you a small fee of $20 per month, which is well worth it, just so we’re clear.

Jordyn spoke with Complex about her decision to make an account and how she wants to show a different side of herself.

“I feel like OnlyFans was a platform [where] I could be a little bit different on [compared to] the rest of my platforms. And for me it was, “I’m not just doing it,” like I’m taking photos out of my phone and posting it. I have teamed up with one of my absolute favorite photographers, Steven Gomillion, who has created some of the most iconic photos. We’re creating art on here; we’re not posting just random selfies. There’s going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it’s completely different than anything that I’ve ever done. I knew that because of everything I’ve gone through, I knew it could be very controversial and I could avoid the controversy. But to me, it’s about the bigger picture and the opportunity that I see is there.”

Jordyn has already started uploading to her OnlyFans, you can subscribe by clicking here.