Travis Scott Celebrates Being The Fastest Artist To Accumulate Three #1 Singles On The Hot 100
Travis Scott continues to have massive career success regardless of what else is going on in the rest of the world.
After his last album, Astroworld, Travis hasn’t stopped working and continues to raise the bar with each move he makes. Following the release of the project, he went on a massively successful tour that was one of the highest-grossing of the entire year. He packaged the behind-the-scenes footage for his own Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. When the pandemic hit, he took his performances to Fortnite and then released his very own McDonald’s meal. While pulling all of this off, he kept consistently releasing music and hit #1 with “Highest In The Room“, “The Scotts” and now, his latest, “Franchise“.
While everything Travis has accomplished is amazing, many skeptics argue that if it wasn’t for bundles he wouldn’t have those top spots. We would argue that having people spend money on merch with your song attached is something MOST artists can’t do, anyway. Travis has shown time and time again he would push the limit and no matter the change, he will adapt to the challenge. Travis ignored the haters and went straight to social media to celebrate his newly earned #1.
TO THE FANSSS … FUCK THAT!!! YALL FAM TO THE FAM I LOVE EVERY ONE OF LOVE YALL. YALL ARE THE BEST EVER. NOTHING WIT OUT YALL. THE TOP AINT LONELY ALL MY NIGGAS WIT ME AND Jeff @thuggerthugger1 BEEN BLEEDIN FOR 7 YEARS NOW. FROM OUR FIRST TOUR TO TRAPPIN OUT DA SPOT. TO MY @cactusjack family. Love y’all. Mia this shit is amazing. Ahhh bizzle u know the vibesssss ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh NO HARDER WORKING MAN THAN THAT GUY @younglarrydavid
