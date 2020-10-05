Travis Scott Celebrates Being The Fastest Artist To Accumulate Three #1 Singles On The Hot 100

Travis Scott continues to have massive career success regardless of what else is going on in the rest of the world.

After his last album, Astroworld, Travis hasn’t stopped working and continues to raise the bar with each move he makes. Following the release of the project, he went on a massively successful tour that was one of the highest-grossing of the entire year. He packaged the behind-the-scenes footage for his own Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. When the pandemic hit, he took his performances to Fortnite and then released his very own McDonald’s meal. While pulling all of this off, he kept consistently releasing music and hit #1 with “Highest In The Room“, “The Scotts” and now, his latest, “Franchise“.

.@trvisXX breaks the record for the fastest accumulation of three #1 debuts in Hot 100 history. — chart data (@chartdata) October 5, 2020

While everything Travis has accomplished is amazing, many skeptics argue that if it wasn’t for bundles he wouldn’t have those top spots. We would argue that having people spend money on merch with your song attached is something MOST artists can’t do, anyway. Travis has shown time and time again he would push the limit and no matter the change, he will adapt to the challenge. Travis ignored the haters and went straight to social media to celebrate his newly earned #1.