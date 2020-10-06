Rihanna Apologizes To The Muslim Community For Using Sacred Song In Savage X Fenty Lingerie Show

Rihanna has issued an apology directly to the Muslim community and everyone offended by an apparent oversight on her end. The Savage X Fenty Show executive producer apparently allowed a sacred song to play in her recent lingerie presentation, something Muslims people expressed was super disrespectful. The outrage reached Twitter and Instagram where thousands of posts went up calling for Rihanna to be cancelled.

According to CNN, “The hadith, a written record of the sayings and actions of the Prophet Mohammed and his closest companions, is considered extremely sacred to Muslims, and come secondary only to the Quran in terms of textual authority.” During the presentation, lingerie models danced to the song “Doom” by London-based producer Coucou Chloe, which streamed on Amazon Prime this past Friday. The song, released in 2017, includes a remix of a hadith narration about the end of times and judgment day.

Rihanna has received her criticism and knows where things went wrong now according to her public apology. After it was brought to her attention, she told a fan in her DMs that she felt hurt that she hurt the Muslim community in any way.

.@rihanna responds to fan about recent backlash & expresses her profound remorse: ”We’re taking it out, I obviously had no clue. 😢 I just feel bad that I hurt people even though that was never my intention, the Muslim community is hurt by me right now, so that’s the sad part.” pic.twitter.com/EJqBTCIU3n — FentyStats.com (@FentyStats) October 6, 2020

Then, Rihanna wrote an apology, addressing the Muslims who reached out to help her see the alleged oversight.

“I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this.” https://twitter.com/alluregaga/status/1313475223937839107?s=20

Coucou Chloe made an apology via Twitter stating that she wasn’t aware that the lyrics she sampled from “DOOM” had sacred texts from the Islamic Hadith and is working to remove the song from all platforms:

“I want to deeply apologize for the offense caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM’,” Coucou Chloe tweeted. “The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.”

Chloe continued: