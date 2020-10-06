Para Tu Visita Disfrute: Netflix Drops ‘Selena: The Series’ Trailer Starring Christian Serratos And The Hype Is REAL [Video]

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez is everything. An icon. A legend. A queen of her time and a queen in her untimely absence.

Today, Netflix dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for Selena: The Series starring Christian Serratos who you might know from The Walking Dead. Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López also star in the new series. It is directed by Hiromi Kamata and executive produced by Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh and Moises Zamora. The series was created by Zamora and This Is Us screenwriter Don Todd.

As most of you know, Selena’s story is something out of a fairytale and her essence is the stuff that many young girls’ dreams are made of. Coming from Corpus Christi, Texas and becoming one of the most celebrated and successful singers of all time in any genre or cultural category made her the “Beyonce” of the Latin music world. The new series will focus on Selena’s coming of age story before her tragic murder in 1995. It will also show how her choices and sacrifices helped spearhead her career with the help of her family.

That said, losing someone like that to unspeakable violence and betrayal might be one of those most painful and heartbreaking stories that pop-culture has ever had to witness. If you’re familiar with the OG Selena film starring Jennifer Lopez and James Edward Olmos then you already know how this story will impact you emotionally.

Press play down bottom and get a look at what Selena: The Series has in store for you on December 4, 2020.

Qué la piensas?