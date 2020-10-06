From Photoshoots To Home Schooling, YG Gives Vogue A Look At His 24 Hours Of Non-Stop Hustle [Video]

YG is an entertainer, businessman, and a mogul, but before anything, he is a son and father.

The rapper’s daily routine consists of managing those roles daily and wearing many hats at once. Sometimes, it can be stressful and some days go better than others. Thanks to Vogue, YG is giving us a direct look into his daily routine by spending 24 hours with cameras rolling around him. YG kicks off his day with a small breakfast with lots and lots of syrup, then lays out what to expect for the rest of the busy day. He then talks about how his quarantine has been and artists not being able to do shows and the strain that places on creatives.

With school being virtual for most children at the moment, YG takes on the task of helping his daughter with her homework. If you’ve had the pleasure of helping with school work this year, you understand how this task can make or break the day for both you and your children. After that, the Bompton native gets ready for a photo shoot for his 4hunnid clothing label and shows off his brand new custom Eliante chain. The video gives us an in-depth behind the scenes look at the latest collection for his clothing brand and his hands-on approach to creating the visuals.

Earlier this month YG dropped his new album My Life 4Hunnid which features a star-studded list of collabs with rappers that include Gunna, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign and more. Get to know the rapper below in his latest interview with VOGUE.