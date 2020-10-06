David Letterman Taps Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Dave Chappelle & Robert Downey Jr For ‘My Next Guest’

David Letterman is long gone from late-night tv but luckily we still get to hear his immaculate dialogue with his friends on Netflix. Dave isn’t like the usual interviewer who asks how business is going, how the family is doing, and then lets the guest plug whatever they are out promoting. He goes deeper and ventures into topics and sometimes challenges the thinking behind his guest outlook on certain topics. When Kanye West was on this past season they talked about Yeezy, Adidas, and all that good stuff but Dave was right there with the tough questions about politics and mental health. Now Dave is preparing to release his upcoming season and his pool of guests is next level as always. The upcoming season will feature Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr, Dave Chappelle & Lizzo. Each person on this season has a different outlook and experiences that will sure to be good hearing them discuss with Dave. The upcoming season will be available to stream on October 21st. Netflix hasn’t released any video clips as of yet but below you can see a few sneak peek images of the upcoming episodes.

First Look at the Season 3 of My First Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, with guests including Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Lizzo. On @netflix October 21. pic.twitter.com/kSKjHsEa3d — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 6, 2020