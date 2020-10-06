Get Well Soon: Trey Songz Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Covid-19 is still ravaging the nation and with the virus running through the White House it’s clear anyone can get it. While people are still refusing to wear a mask and refusing to acknowledge the virus is real people are getting infected every day and dying every hour. According to BET, Trey Songz is the latest celebrity to admit he has tested positive for the virus.

“Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” the 35-year-old said in the clip. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course, I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically, and this time, unfortunately, it came back positive. I will be taking it seriously, I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.” Songz went on to disclose that he’s been cautious amid the pandemic since his grandfather died earlier this year from what he believes was COVID-19.”

Trey went on to urge everyone watching to take the virus seriously and do not follow in the steps of the President. If you test positive and infect someone you love they could die and it’s not worth the risk. Play it safe folks and hopefully, Trey makes a full recovery.